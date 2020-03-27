To combat the spread of coronavirus, Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) will be donating Rs 21 lakh each to Gujarat and Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

“Saurashtra Cricket Association has all care and concern for citizens of India in the challenging situation of novel coronavirus pandemic. We request and urge all Indians to stay indoors, stay fit and stay safe,” an SCA release quoted Niranjan Shah, former Secretary of BCCI and SCA, as saying.

Prior to this, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also donated Rs 25 lakh to the West Bengal government’s emergency relief fund with president Avishek Dalmiya adding another Rs 5 lakh from his pocket.

Meanwhile, ace Indian sprinter Hima Das has also donated her one-month salary to Assam’s COVID-19 relief fund. The news came after star shuttler PV Sindhu had donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the Coronavirus.

Earlier, star India wrestler Bajrang Punia had donated his six-month salary to Haryana’s corona relief fund.

Prior to Punia, former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir had also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

(With inputs from IANS)