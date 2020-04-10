After donating Rs 50 lakh to help India in its fight against COVID-19, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has now pledged to help 5000 people with their ration for a month with the help of an NGO named Apnalaya as the country is in the middle of a lockdown in an attempt to beat the spread of the virus.

The only Indian sportsperson to be given the Bharat Ratna honour, Tendulkar, will provide ration to people belonging to the underprivileged section of the society for an entire month.

The NGO themselves took to Twitter to break the news and thanked the master batsman for extending his support at a time when the entire world is battling a pandemic.

“Thank you, @sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown. He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month. There are many more individuals who need your support, people! Donate below!”, Apnalaya posted on Twitter.

My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.🙏🏻 https://t.co/1ZPVLK7fFb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2020

Replying to the tweet, Tendulkar wrote: “My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.”

The dreaded COVID-19 virus has already infected more than 16,00,000 people worldwide while it has also claimed over 96,000 lives. There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social distancing, self-isolation and maintaining hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to prevent oneself from getting infected.