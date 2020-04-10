Football legends Ronaldo Nazario and David Beckham, owners of La Liga side Real Valladolid and US-based Inter Miami respectively, have agreed to organise a friendly match between their teams to raise funds for the people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a time when the world has come to a standstill due to the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, former Real Madrid superstars Ronaldo and Beckham were seen live on Instagram talking to each other.

During their discussion, the Brazilian suggested his former Real Madrid teammate that they should do a friendly match between their clubs to raise money for the ones who are suffering due to the novel coronavirus which has affected over 1.6 million people and killed more than 95,700 and brought almost the entire world into a lockdown.

“We can do a friendly match after this (situation gets over). We can raise funds for people who need it… so we can talk about that,” Ronaldo was seen saying.

To which the former England international replied, “We should do that cause I think it’s important to raise as much money for the people who have been working every single day, trying to save lives… trying to do everything possible (being) away from their children, their family.”

“So I think it’s such an important part of what we can achieve especially with the clubs that we have been part of and the players we are talking about… I think to do something special is very important,” Beckham added.

Ronaldo said, “We will discuss this later when all this ends and everything comes to normal.”

David Beckham goes live with Ronaldo! This is football royalty! pic.twitter.com/cEIti07Ykq — RouteOneFootball (@RouteOneFootyy) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the World Cup winner with Brazil, Ronaldo, also hosted other Real Madrid legends – Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Iker Casillas and Roberto Carlos – on Instagram live.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the sporting calendars across the world with football being the worst-hit. All major leagues and tournaments across the world, including the top five European leagues and the UEFA Champions League, have come to a standstill.

The Euro 2020 and the Copa America 2020, which were scheduled to be played in this year’s summer, have now been postponed due to the global crisis caused by the coronavirus situation.