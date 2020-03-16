COVID-19: RCB postpone training camp scheduled to start from March 21

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed till April 15 due to the deadly outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) decided to do the same with their training camp which was scheduled to start from March 21.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, RCB informed, “Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last week postponed the 13th edition of IPL, which was earlier scheduled for a start from March 29, before suspending all the domestic fixtures as well.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in an official statement.

“The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience,” the Board stated.

The board officials also met with the owners of the eight IPL franchises to discuss the fate of this year’s cash-rich league. “The BCCI along with all the IPL franchises have reiterated BCCI’s stand of putting safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees as a priority,” a statement on the board’s official website said.

Though there was no clarity as to how the IPL would be conducted if it starts on April 15, a PTI report last week had suggested that the BCCI, at their meeting with the IPL owners, was considering to stage the tournament behind closed doors.

“There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL,” PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying after the meeting.