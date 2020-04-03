India ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Friday expressed gratitude towards all the medical staff and policemen, who are working round the clock to help people fight the pandemic Coronavirus.

“I salute the doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers and Police across the country for standing bravely and helping us overcome the greatest challenge being faced by humanity in recent times. A big Thank You for protecting us,” tweeted Sindhu.

I salute the doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers and Police across the country for standing bravely and helping us overcome the greatest challenge being faced by humanity in recent times. A big Thank You for protecting us 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 3, 2020

Sindhu has already donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the Coronavirus.

The virus COVID-19, which has killed more than 53,000 across the globe, has claimed at least 56 lives in India so far apart from affecting over 2,000 in the country. In order to stop the spread of the virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already called for a 21-day lockdown which will conclude on April 14.

As India faces a stiff battle against the novel coronavirus, sports stars are not shying away from joining the fight. From Virat Kohli to Hima Das and from Bajrang Punia to Neeraj Chopra, all have done their bit and donated hefty amounts apart from raising awareness among the people to help India overcome the pandemic.