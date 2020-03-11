In the wake of the novel coronavirus, a plea has been filed in the Madras High Court to stop the upcoming Indian Premier League, which kicks off on March 29 and goes till May 24.

“As on date, as per the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine or to prevent or to treat the COVID-19,” said the petitioner advocate G Alex Benziger as quoted by PTI.

The petitioner said he had sent a representation to authorities not to allow the BCCI conduct IPL T20 cricket matches. As there was no response, he filed the present plea, the petitioner added.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak which has also reached India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the IPL 2020 would go on as per the schedule and the country’s apex cricket body would take all the protection against the virus.

The president had said that the board is making all efforts for the smooth conduct of the tournament which starts March 29.

In the wake of COVID-19, Italy’s Serie A has been suspended till at least April 3. This was preceded by the postponement of events like Qatar MotoGP, Azlan Shah Cup hockey and various Serie A matches. Among the most followed sports events worldwide, Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics 2020 have also been threatened but till now they have not been rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Spanish top-flight league La Liga will be played in front of empty stadiums for the next two weeks due to deadly coronavirus spreading in the country, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.