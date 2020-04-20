In a recent development, it is now being reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started online fitness tests for its players who have been offered a central contract amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A PCB statement confirmed that the fitness tests of Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan have been conducted on Monday.

The other players will be assessed on the following day.

Pakistan are next scheduled to tour Netherlands, Ireland and England during which they are to play all three forms of the game. The tour is scheduled to star early July but there is still no clarity on whether the tournament will go ahead as scheduled since the dreaded coronavirus is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon.

Many high-profile tournaments including the Olympics have either been postponed or pushed back owing to the pandemic.

The virus has already infected over 24,00,000 people worldwide while over 1,65,000 people globally have lost their lives after contracting the virus.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from getting infected.