The National Basketball Association (NBA) has said that no new positive COVID-19 cases have been uncovered in the latest rounds of testing.

“Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 13, zero have returned confirmed positive tests,” NBA said.

“In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association,” it added.

In a previous update, it had said two of the 322 players who had arrived at the campus since July 7 had tested positive.

The 2019-20 NBA season is slated to resume on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida without spectators.

From July 22-28, each participating team will play three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the season restart. Meanwhile, NBA has also announced the restart rosters for the 22 teams.