In a recent turn of events, it is now being reported that New Zealand cricket, who is understandably disturbed by the fast-spreading coronavirus threat, has decided to sensitise its contracted players, including six players who will be featuring in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), regarding some preventive measures to deal with the virus which has caused thousands of deaths worldwide.

Notably, in India 29 positive cases have been reported so far which include 16 tourists. Across the world there have been more than 90,000 infected people.

“All New Zealand players, men and women, are being updated on latest developments, including best practice and preventive measures, as new information comes to hand,” NZC Head of Public Affairs Richard Boock said in a statement to PTI.

The six New Zealand players, who will be featuring in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham (KXIP), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (both Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

Boock also stated that the cricket board is also in touch with the country’s health, foreign affairs as well as sports ministry to get regular updates that can prevent the players from being infected with the virus.

“NZC is in constant communication with its chief medical officer, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Ministry of Health, and Sport NZ, and is monitoring updates from the World Health Organisation to ensure compliance with best practice,” Boock stated.

It is worth highlighting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already stated that it is proceeding with the IPL and will commence from 29 March.

However, the BCCI has still not come out with any travel advisory for the players which they can adhere to while the hard-fought league is on.

It is a known fact that during the IPL, the number of fans asking for selfies and autographs are more than ever before and it is expected that the players might be advised to refrain from such acts, given the circumstances.

Among many steps taken worldwide, the England players have been told to avoid handshakes and instead do fist-bumps in their ongoing tour to Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from PTI)