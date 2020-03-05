In a recent update, the National Basketball Academy (NBA) has decided to postpone the Dribble-a-thon event, which had been scheduled for 8 March, Sunday at the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.

NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi said in a press release, “Following the recommendation of state authorities regarding the developing situation related to the coronavirus in Jaipur, we have made the decision to reschedule the Dribble-a-thon to a later date, ” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Notably, this is not the first sporting event that has been affected by the deadly coronavirus. Worldwide many sporting events have been either postponed or cancelled.

In the most recent, Cricket Ireland on Tuesday cancelled their upcoming women’s tour to Thailand following the deadly coronavirus outbreak. A day prior to this, the 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world.

This was preceded by the postponement of events like Qatar MotoGP and various Serie A matches. Among the most followed sports events worldwide, Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics 2020 have also been threatened but till now they have not been rescheduled.

Even the richest cricketing league in the world, the Indian Premier League, has been confirmed to go as per schedule by the BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly.