In a bid to help his countrymen fight the novel Coronavirus, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his “very precious” bat in order to raise funds for the relief efforts put in place to fight the pandemic.

Notably, the bat in auction is the one from which Mushfiqur scored his first double hundred against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2013. The bat has been put for online sale.

“This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test.Lots of memory is attached with it but decided to auction it for the welfare for my country men who are COVID-19 victims.Please come forward and let me help them. Stay tuned for further information-MR15 (sic) ,” tweeted Mushfiqur on Sunday.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the sports fraternity is trying its level best to help people fight the pandemic. Apart from contributing to their respective relief funds, the sports personalities are also making people aware of the gravity of the situation and urging them to follow the advices of the medical staff and policemen.