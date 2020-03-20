Inidan opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday urged the citizens to remain indoor as advised by the health authorities to fight the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 29-year-old wrote, “You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any symptoms whatsoever! So regardless of whether you feel well or not, stay at home as advised by our authorities.”

“Don’t panic, but be vigilant, be safe and we will overcome this, together,” he added.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also batted to stay at home and maintain distance with as many people as possible. He shared a video with wife Anushka Sharma and wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has also asked his fans to stay at home and posted a video of himself working from indoors.

He wrote, “There is always an opportunity to do something productive and be safe at the same time. Feels great to be in the nature right now and enjoying my workout as well. Stay Strong everyone.”

Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India and across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the Indian citizens to follow a Janta Curfew on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

“This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm,” Modi said.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases has increased to 200 so far. The country has also seen five deaths due to the pandemic with the latest taking place on Friday.