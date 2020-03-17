Chelsea’s Mason Mount has apologised to club manager Frank Lampard after being spotted in kick-about with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice breaking the self-isolation guidelines given by the Blues.

Notably, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi on Thursday tested positive of the viral COVID-19 disease. In the following suit, the club officials had ordered the full men’s team squad and the coaching staff to go for self-isolation.

However, Mason broke the guidelines and was spotted out playing five-a-side football with close friend Rice on Sunday.

After the 21-year-old’s action, Chelsea reminded him that he has been asked to remain in self-isolation not to protect himself, but instead to prevent the spread of the virus to others in case he is carrying it having been in contact with Hudson-Odoi.

The coronavirus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed more than 7,100 lives and has affected over 182,000.

As a consequence of the outbreak, the sports events across the world either got postponed or cancelled, and in case unavoidable then held behind closed doors.

Talking about the ongoing Premier League, it has been put on a halt till April 3 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus, and the news was followed with that of Hudson-Odoi.