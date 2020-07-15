In a recent development, Bangladesh all-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza has revealed that he has recovered from the dreaded coronavirus after treatment at home for the infection since June.

Mortaza released an official statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday which read: “I heard the results of the test this evening, which is negative.”

“I am thankful to everyone who prayed for me, was beside us and showed concern during this time.”

He, however, also told that his wife Sumona Haque is still fighting the infection and is still under treatment.

“But my wife is still COVID-19 positive after two weeks of being diagnosed. She is doing well. Keep her in your prayers.”

“I got treatment at home. To those who are affected, stay positive. Keep faith in Allah and abide by the rules. Together we will keep fighting the virus,” he added.

Notably, the former Bangladesh skipper was diagnosed with coronavirus on 20 June.