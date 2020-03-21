In a recent development, formula one champion Lewis Hamilton has stated that he has been self-isolating for more than a week after coming in contact with people who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Notably, Hamilton was at a charity event in London on 4 March in which actor Idris Elba and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister were also in attendance. Both were later tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, Hamilton has put himself in self-isolation.

In a message released on social media, Hamilton has suggested that he has shown “zero symptoms” but is practicing self-isolation from 13 March.

“I did speak to my doctor and double-checked if I needed to take a test but, the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do,” Hamilton stated.

Meanwhile, the entire sporting world has come to a standstill in view of the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus.