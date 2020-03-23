In a recent announcement, the Spanish La Liga on Monday has been suspended indefinitely as the infected, as well as death tolls in Spain, continue to rise due to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

“The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk,” a joint statement from La Liga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) read.

“Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones,” the statement added.

Official statement. Spanish football competitions postponed until further notice as agreed by RFEF-LaLiga. — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 23, 2020

As per the latest records, over 2100 lives have been lost in Spain due to COVID-19.

In view of the health concerns, La Liga has decided to suspend its next two matchdays after Real Madrid, the team which was scheduled to play in one of these days, revealed that its players were placed in quarantine after one of the members of its basketball team tested COVID-19 positive.

Not only football but the entire sporting world has come to a standstill. Earlier on Monday, Canada and Australia decided to not compete in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 unless they are postponed by a year.