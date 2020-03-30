To help the countrymen fight the deadly coronavirus, India skipper Virat Kohli and actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the Prime Minister and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief funds.

Though the couple has not disclosed the amount, a source in the Bollywood industry close to the duo told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

“Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona,” tweeted Kohli.

Last week, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh while out-of-favour India cricketer Suresh Raina contributed Rs 52 lakh.

Shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das and BCCI President Sourav Gangully have also come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic. The BCCI has contributed Rs 51 crore to PM Relief fund.

The virus has claimed at least 27 lives and affected over 1000 in the country so far. Meanwhile, across the globe, the number of deaths is over 33,000 and the infected ones are over 7 lakh.

