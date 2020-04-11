Manchester United skipper and England center-back Harry Maguire is playing his part amid the coronavirus crisis by donating food packages to the elderly in his hometown.

“I am very proud of my Mosborough roots — it’s where I grew up and where my family still live. I come back to visit everyone as much as I can,” Maguire is quoted as saying by IANS via The Star.

“There’s always been a real sense of community in the area which is more important than ever at the moment.

“In times like these you think a lot about your loved ones and those that are more elderly, so, I just wanted to do something to help those who need it most.

“My family and I hope this provides a small comfort to people who might be struggling,” he added.

Apart from this, Maguire is also the captain of Manchester United first team’s response to the newly launched Players Together NHS fund.

To help the countrymen combat the novel Coronavirus, the Red Devils have also decided to support the National Health Service (NHS) by donating medical equipments.

The English Premier League last week extended the suspension of the 2019/20 season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The earlier suspension was dated till April 30 and the officials were hoping to resume the season by the first week of May. But with the United Kingdom under a three-week lockdown, it looked highly unlikely.

The virus has so far claimed around 9,000 lives and has affected over 73,000 in the United Kingdom.