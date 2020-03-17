In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, India women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur advised everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the health officials to be safe from COVID-19.

Taking this time off to spend some quality time with my 🐶♥️

On a serious note, a gentle reminder to everyone out there to follow the guidelines issued by the health officials, take care of each other & love yourself.#QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/4OOjFIsgwf — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) March 16, 2020

The coronavirus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed more than 7,400 lives and has affected over 186,000.

The WHO has given seven simple steps to fight with COVID-19. Those steps are:

1. Wash hands frequently

2. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

3. Cover cough

4. Avoid crowded places and close contact with anyone that has fever or cough

5. Stay at home if feeling unwell

6. In case of a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early — but call first

7. Get information from trusted sources

Meanwhile, talking about India, the number of cases rose to 126 on Tuesday with 3 deaths reported, even as the Government put the country in a near-total lockdown with states shutting down schools and colleges and banning gatherings.

The government has advised people to maintain 1-meter distance from each other till March 31, as a precautionary measure. The government has also restricted entry of travelers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18, 2020. However, this decision will be reviewed again.