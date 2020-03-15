In a recent development, Valencia’s Argentine star Ezequiel Garay has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. Consequently, he became the first player in La Liga to be diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s clear that 2020 has started on the wrong foot,” he posted on Instagram.

“I tested positive for coronavirus, I feel very well and now all that’s left is to do what the health authorities say, which is to isolate myself,” he added.

The 33-year-old centre back was in the stands on Tuesday for the Champions League round-of-16 second leg match at Mestalla where his team Valencia ended up on the losing side against Atalanta.

It is worth highlighting that Spain had recorded over 6,000 cases by Sunday morning including close to 200 deaths.

As a preventive measure, most sporting events have either been postponed or stand cancelled.

Even Spanish giants Real Madrid’s professional football and basketball were forced to be in quarantine on Thursday after a basketball player was tested coronavirus positive.

Barcelona was also quick to take preventive measure as they “suspend all activity until further notice”.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi also shared a message on his social media account in which he urged people to act responsibly and stay at home.