In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the suspension of Premier League has been extended till April 30, confirmed English Football Association on Thursday.

The announcement was made after officials of the FA, the English Premier League, the English Football League and the women’s professional game held a meeting.

“The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that ‘the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June’ and ‘each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season’,” said FA on its official website.

“However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football. Additionally, we’ve collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday 30 April,” it added.

Earlier, the EFL said that it will release a 50 million pound short term relief fund to help clubs in the divisions below the Premier League with cash flow issues.

Notably, the ongoing season of Premier League was put on a halt after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

The virus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has so far claimed over 10,000 lives and has infected more than 245,000 across the globe.

(With inputs from IANS)