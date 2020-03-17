In a recent development, the 16th edition of Euro competition has been postponed to 2021 amid the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The same has been confirmed in a tweet by Norway’s football association. The tweet adds that Euros will now be played from 11 June next year.

“UEFA has decided that the Euros should be postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year,” the Norwegian FA tweeted.

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020

It is worth highlighting that the Euros were originally scheduled to be held from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

The governing body of European football had invited representatives of its member associations and other boards of the European Club association as well as the European leagues and representative of FIFPro to a video conference meeting on Tuesday where the decision would be taken.

The decision will now give enough space in the footballing calendar to allow the continent’s national leagues and the UEFA Champions League and Europa League an opportunity to get completed within the stipulated time.

It will also be a big sigh of relief for member nation and two-time champion Italy to participate in the tournament as it is one of the worst affected by the virus with over 350 deaths in the last 24 reports as claimed by a report in IANS.

“All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice,” an official statement by UEFA read.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 Play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation,” it added.