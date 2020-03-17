Out-of-favour India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Monday warned against spreading misinformation related to coronavirus and to follow health advisories.

“It’s very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don’t spread information from unreliable sources, don’t ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures.#coronavirus” he tweeted.

The batsman is expected to be seen next in the postponed 2020 season of the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings.

The coronavirus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed more than 7,100 lives and has affected over 182,000.

Meanwhile, talking about India, the number of cases rose to 125 on Tuesday with 3 deaths reported, even as the Government put the country in a near-total lockdown with states shutting down schools and colleges and banning gatherings.

The government has advised people to maintain 1-meter distance between people till March 31, as a precautionary measure. The government has also restricted entry of travelers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18, 2020. However, this decision will be reviewed again.