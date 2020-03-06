In a recent update, the forthcoming Shooting World Cup in New Delhi has been postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The same was told by an NRAI source to PTI.

The tournament was sanctioned by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and was supposed to be held from 15 March to 26 March.

“The tournament in Delhi will now be held in two parts before the Olympic Games. Dates for the events will be announced shortly,” the source said as quoted by PTI.

“While 22 was the last count till Thursday night, some counties who had withdrawn, have also reapplied for visas,” the source added.

In recent, Cricket Ireland cancelled their upcoming women’s tour to Thailand following the deadly coronavirus outbreak. A day prior to this, the 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world.

This was preceded by the postponement of events like Qatar MotoGP and various Serie A matches. Among the most followed sports events worldwide, Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics 2020 have also been threatened but till now they have not been rescheduled.

However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is pretty much on schedule and will commence from 29 March as has been confirmed by the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

(With inputs from PTI)