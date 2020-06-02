Australia cricketer David Warner once again put on his dancing shoes and shared a video with his followers on social media, but this time, for a cause.

With no cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, Warner has been sharing videos of himself dancing to popular songs on popular social media platforms Instagram and Tik Tok.

In this latest video, Warner sent out an important message regarding social distancing in these unprecedented times, but in his own inimitable style.

He also urged his followers to go for contactless greetings and his post read: “Salaam Namaste karne mein hi swag hai. @pepsiindia #swagsesolo #swagstepchallenge #socialdistancing.”

Traditional Indian greetings like salaam/namaste are slowly emerging as the new normal way to greet people and even politicians and royalty abroad have been seen embracing it in recent times.

Warner can even be seen lip-syncing to the Hindi lyrics in the video, which says “handshake ko zara tum change karo, thoda distance maintain karo, salaam namaste haste haste saare bolo.”

In normal circumstances, Warner would have been currently leading his side Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to the pandemic the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.