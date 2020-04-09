To help India fight the novel Coronavirus, IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have donated Rs 10 crore. The contribution saw skipper David Warner praise the outfit.

“Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures. #COVID19 #CoronaUpdate,” tweeted SRH on Thursday.

To this, Warner replied: “How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers.”

How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers https://t.co/bToZNyQNdx — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 9, 2020

Warner had earlier shaved his head off to show support to all the health workers and others who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe at the frontline.

After shaving his head, the 33-year-old opener nominated his Australia teammates Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinins, Joe Burns and India captain Virat Kohli to do the same.

With the pandemic creating havoc across the globe, the BCCI is now also looking at the October-November window to host the IPL. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year. IPL franchises, on their part, have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

(With inputs from IANS)