Due to the deadly outbreak of the Nobel Coronavirus, Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo believes that protecting human lives should be the foremost priority at the moment.

Taking to his official social media platforms, Ronaldo posted a message expressing concern over the pandemic and urged people to follow the health guidelines advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world,” Ronaldo posted the message.

“It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health

Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests,” the message added.

COVID-19 has majorly affected the sporting arenas as well with all the top five European football leagues being postponed. Italy, which is the second-most affected country after China, has called off all sports events, including the Serie A, till further notice. Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani has tested positive of the virus.

“I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others,” the 35-year-old said.