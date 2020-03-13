Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has been tested positive of the viral COVID-19 disease on Thursday and the club officials have decided that the full men’s team squad and the coaching staff will go for self-isolation.

Reportedly, Hudson-Odoi displayed similar symptoms to a mild cold on Monday morning and had already left the training ground as a precaution. Meanwhile, the club website has reported the 19-year-old is in good shape and looking forward to making his return.

“Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible,” the club said in an official statement.

The club have also informed that the men’s team and the coaching staff will undergo isolation as they, in all likelihood, came in contact with Hudson-Odoi before he was tested positive.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff,” the club said in an official statement.

The club have also informed that the men’s team building at the training facility will be closed whereas the rest of the facility and the Stamford Bridge will operate as normal.

Earlier, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was tested positive before the club closed their training ground. Meanwhile, the club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed,” said Arteta as quoted by club’s official website.

The deadly virus, which has killed over 4500 and affected more than 1,26,000, has forced almost every sporting event to be either postponed or played behind the closed doors.

As a precautionary measure, the Premier League officials have postponed various fixtures and decided to stage the others at empty venues.