A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra is the latest to join the bandwagon against Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh after the duo had shown support and urged their fans to donate to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s foundation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Harbhajan Singh was the first to make an appeal to his fans to donate to Shahid Afridi Foundation which is working in Pakistan to help people fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times. Let’s do our bit to help Shahid Afridi Foundation doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can for covid19 (sic),” Harbhajan wrote with a video message on Twitter.

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

Responding to his former teammate, Yuvraj made a video appeal as well. He wrote, “These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting Shahid Afridi and Shahid Afirid Foundation in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate (sic).”

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

In the same video, the former India all-rounder was also seen speaking about his own foundation, YouWeCan. Yuvraj informed that his organisation has been working India and has raised more than Rs 1 crore to help people in the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj and Harabhajan’s appeal for Shahid Afridi Foundation did not go down well with their Indian fans as the duo’s national and moral responsibilities were put on question for supporting Pakistan and ignoring India’s plight in the middle of the pandemic.

#ShameOnYuviBhajji became a Twitter trend and the once-heartthrobs of Indian cricket were called anti-nationals and shameless with the countrymen refusing to accept their humanitarian gesture which went beyond the borders.

india will never forget this donation to pakistan. You have lost all the respects. These mad men help those ppl who spread terror in our country…. — Hemant Kumar Verma (@hkv5) April 1, 2020

Those who are supporting this #IStandWithYuvi have forgotten these venomous Afridi. No one has a problem with charity but charity in Pakistan? Never heard any Pakistani celebrity doing charity in India.#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/gREyvjnh7O — Raja Mishra (@raja_mishra02) April 1, 2020

In the times when exports have been banned, when resources are not enough for our own country people like @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh are asking us to donate to @SAfridiOfficial ? Guess its time to cancel their names out of ‘People who inspire List’#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/xY8vUpipUE — Vagisha (@vagishasoni) March 31, 2020

You people supporting this man instead of asking to donate to PM CARES fund..!!

Shame on you…😠😠@YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh #ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/We0C2zJ11H — Skanda K (@skandabhatk) March 31, 2020

#ShameOnYuviBhajji People of this country stand with you in your bad days

They always cheer for you when you feel low

But when the country facing the biggest crisis. You guys are promoting shahid afridi fund

👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/tP5CnD6eCh — TARUN BHAYA (@tarunbhaya) March 31, 2020

With two Indian World-Cup winning heroes’ nationalism being questioned, the country’s ruling party did not stay far. BJP MLA from east Ghatkopar, Mumbai, Ram Kadam took it upon himself to remind Yuvraj and Harbhajan of Afridi’s nationality and his political stand at a time when the world is facing an enemy which is unlikely to show any political colours.

With a strong video message, Ram Kadam wrote, “This is the time to help mother India and the Indian citizens and not think about Pakistan. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh take you appeal back immediately! And make another appeal asking everyone to help Indians! Every Indian awaits that!”