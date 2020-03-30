As promised last weekend, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday donated Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex cricket body of India shared the news through its Twitter handle.

“As pledged, BCCI has contributed INR 51 crores to hon’ble Prime Minister

@narendramodi Ji’s initiative PM-CARES Fund. #IndiaFightsCorona – JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS,” said the Sourav Ganguly led organisation.

“Mr Sourav Ganguly, President, Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary and Office Bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced to donate INR 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens,” BCCI had said in a press release on Saturday.

The BCCI on Thursday last week had come up with an innovative idea to make people understand the importance of staying indoor.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the body had shown simple steps in a Twitter thread, named “How to battle coronavirus – A friendly guide”, to help people in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Notably, India is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus which has so far claimed at least 29 lives and affected over 900 in the country as per the Government website.