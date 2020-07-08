In a recent development, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has announced the cancellation of Asia Cup 2020. This is not the first sporting tournament to be impacted as several other high profile tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics stand postponed.

“Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled),” Ganguly told ‘sports tak’ in an Instagram live session.

Now with the T20 World Cup also unlikely to go ahead in October-November, the BCCI may have a window of their own where they can host the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There is no official word yet from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Earlier, PCB CEO Wasim Khan had earlier stated that they will object to any change in the dates of the Asia Cup to accommodate the blockbuster Indian cricket league.

Although, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met last month to decide on the road ahead for the continental event but no final call was taken.

When asked which series would India contest in next, Ganguly said: “It is tough to say now as no one knows when the virus situation improves. Our preparations are in place but we can only implement them on the ground. Stadiums are open but players are not going to train there because chances of getting infected are high,” said Ganguly.

“So, we can start when situation improves and we are not in a hurry. Players’ safety is paramount. It is tough when there is no cricket for five six months but it is a crisis. There is no target (for resumption), we are taking it day by day.”

Talking about the IPL, the BCCI boss stated: “I don’t know about the IPL also, getting a window is important.

“T20 World Cup is there, the ICC is trying to make it happen as it generates a lot of revenue for them. Unless we get clear cut directions from the ICC, we can’t say anything about the IPL.” Ganguly said.

“It is a very important tournament for India. Our target is to host it in India across four-five venues. If not, then having it overseas is an option,” he added.