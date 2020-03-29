India’s Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was confirmed to PTI on Sunday by a source close to Rahane, who joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus as of now with ar least 193 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. The state has also seen the most number of corona related deaths in the country with the toll now standing at 7.

Although, 25 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 virus, as many as 161 active cases continue to fight the virus.

The entire world has been brought to a standstill by the dreaded novel coronavirus and the sporting arena is no different. Even the high-profile and cash-rich Indian Premier League has been pushed back to 15 April, in view of the pandemic.

Given the current situation of the COVID-19 virus in India, it seems highly unlikely that the tournament will happen even then.

