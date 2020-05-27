The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as it looks to cut its workforce by 10-15 per cent and save $6 million in operational expenses.

The cost-cutting measures would allow NZC to keep the same level of funding for the six major associations, districts and clubs, and also avoid cutting the men’s and women’s domestic calendar, Chief Executive David White said on Wednesday.

“It’d be fair to say it’s a significant reduction from that (revenue), hence these significant cuts,” White told stuff.co.nz.

“We have our priorities for the year which we’re not compromising and we’re investing in those. The cuts are coming from NZC, $6 million, of which $1.5m is staff,” White said.

“What we are experiencing is what I imagine most businesses in New Zealand are experiencing at the moment.

“It’s a really challenging situation and we’ve just got to work through it the best we can to ensure NZ Cricket remains strong and viable, and all our members do as well.”

There have been talks of New Zealand hosting Australia amid a trans-Tasman bubble in November, in all likelihood, behind closed doors. The country is also slated to host the Women’s World Cup in February-March next year.