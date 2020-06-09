In a recent development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced interim changes to playing regulations, including coronavirus substitutes, ban on the usage of saliva and 5 penalty runs on the usage of saliva among other changes.

“Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement,” the ICC said in an official statement released by them.

“However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is.”

“Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning,” the statement added.

“A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommenced.”

In addition, the ICC has done away with neutral umpires in all international matches keeping in mind the travel restrictions and the logistical difficulties in the post corona world.

“The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials,” the cricket’s governing body added.

Indian umpires who find themselves in the international panel of ICC Umpires include C Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary, Virender Sharma and Nitin Menon in its international panel of ICC Umpires.

An additional unsuccessful DRS would be allowed in each innings of a Test match since there may be less experienced umpires officiating at times.