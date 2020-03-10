The outbreak of coronavirus and the fear surrounding the disease will have an impact on the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and South Africa, said the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) director Sanjay Sharma.

“In India things are in control but there is a bit of scare because of the impact that coronavirus has had globally. There will be a bit of impact on the match due to coronavirus and also because the match is not on the weekend,” Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI ahead of the first match in Dharamshala on March 12.

The HPCA director further informed that almost 12,000 out of 20,000 tickets have been sold out and that the cricket board is working under the guidelines that have been set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the virus.

“Almost 12,000 tickets have been sold and it has a capacity of 20,000. It will be a good game. The HPCA will follow all the guidelines that have come from the Ministry of health,” he said.

The South African team arrived at the Kangra Airport and most of the players of the Indian squad also reached Dharamshala on Tuesday. However, skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are scheduled to arrive later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture of him wearing mask en route to Dharmashala.

After the first assignment in Dharamshala, both the teams will fly to Lucknow for the second ODI on March 15. The final match of the ODI series will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 19. \