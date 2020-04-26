In a recent development, it is now being reported that the process to finalise this year’s national sports awards has been deferred owing to the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the applications are expected to be invited next month.

The same has been confirmed by a sports ministry official to news agency PTI. The usual schedule demands that the ministry invites the nominations for the awards in April while the award ceremony is held on 29 August on the occasion of National Sports Day- a day celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

However, this year the process will not be able to start on time because of the COVID-19 virus which has so far led to the death of over 2 lakh people globally while over 28 lakh people are still fighting coronavirus infection.

“The ministry is yet to issue the circular for National Sports Award applications. Generally, the process should have been completed by the month of April but this year the situation is unprecedented,” the official said as quoted by PTI.

“But hopefully the circular will be issued in May.”

“Since the last one month all the offices in the country, including government establishments and those of NSFs (National Sports Federations), have been running from home, so the delay was bound to happen,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)