Copa del Rey hero Berenguer signs new contract with Athletic Bilbao

Spanish Copa del Rey winners Athletic Bilbao on Sunday announced Alex Berenguer has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2027.

The announcement comes three months after Berenguer scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out that saw Athletic beat Mallorca in the final, and one day before the club returns to pre-season training to begin preparations for the 2024-25 campaign, reports Xinhua.

Berenguer joined the Basque club from Torino in 2020 and has scored 28 goals in 169 first-team appearances.

The 29-year-old usually plays on the left side of attack, and although the emergence of Spain international Nico Williams means he has lost his starting place in that position, his ability to play across the front and his eye for goal means he still made over 40 appearances last season.

“We are very satisfied Alex has signed a new contract as that allows us to keep our attacking depth,” commented Athletic’s Director of Football, Mikel Gonzalez, who hailed the “magnificent news” on the club website.

“His physical effort and ability to score goals will be vital for us in a year where we play in four competitions,” added Gonzalez.

The new season sees Athletic play in the Europa League and the Spanish Super Cup as well as La Liga and Copa del Rey, and the club has the added incentive of knowing the Europa League final will be played at their San Mames Stadium.