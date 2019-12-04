Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni insisted that the country needs the Copa America more than Lionel Messi does.

“Argentina need the title, more than just him (Lionel Messi). Hopefully, don’t promise anything, but we’ll give the maximum to reach the final,” Scaloni told reporters as quoted by Goal.

Argentina will play the 2020 Copa America opener on June 12 at home against Chile — a team The Albicelestes defeated 2-1 to claim third position in 2019 Copa America.

“It’s a nice game to start,” said the Argentine coach, adding, “Anyone would have been difficult because the debut is always difficult, but this one has a special feeling.

“Chile has always been difficult for Argentina, especially in recent times. Difficult, but we are fine.”

Notably, Argentina last won the Copa America title in 1993 and since then they have finished as runners up four times in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016. In the next year’s battle, Scaloni’s men will also face Uruguay, Paraguay, Australia and Bolivia in Group A after their opening match against Chile.

The tournament will have 38 matches and after a little more than a month of competitions, the title will be defined in Barranquilla.

Following 2020’s edition, Copa America will be held every four years with the tournament set to head to Ecuador in 2024.

“We had to do something innovative with the Copa América to not only generate more income for the associations, but better competition so that we can reach the World Cups with more strength and think big to bring the World Cup back to South America,” said CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez.

Brazil will enter the 2020 tournament as the defending Champions after defeating Peru 3-1 in the final earlier this year.