After Tottenham Hotspur registered their first Premier League win in 2020, manager Jose Mourinho said he was confident about the win.

On Wednesday night, Spurs beat Norwich City 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, courtesy Dele Alli and Son Heung-min.

“I was confident about winning, I was confident about Sonny scoring a goal and I was pretty sure the game was going to be pretty difficult, so I didn’t make a mistake on my predictions,” said Jose as quoted by club’s official website.

In the 38th minute, Alli put home a close-range shot off a pass from Serge Aurier to put the hosts in the driving seat. The goal was Spurs’ first Premier League goal in 2020. In the 70th minute, Teemu Pukki converted from the 12-yard mark and levelled scores. But, within nine minutes of the goal, Son scored to bag the match in favour of the hosts.

“We have to kill opponents when we are better than them,” Mourinho said, adding, “If not, we have the risk. So, in the first half, we were much better, created lots of chances from the beginning of the game and 1-0 is not enough.

“Then in the second half, when the opponent starts to arrive, you shake a little bit.

“One situation, one penalty, then 1-1 and then what can happen? What happened could happen, or the team could give up and let fatigue win the battle, two points to lose. What happened was fantastic.

“Great reaction, we took a risk, the players accepted the risk, we went for the goal and after that goal, intelligent, hiding the ball, keeping the ball far away from the goal, not one single dangerous situation after 2-1, a few for us to once more kill the game. So, good points, important.”