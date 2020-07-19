In her latest social media post, Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic has stated that her partner and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya completes her.

Natasa took to her social media account on Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself along with Hardik Pandya. In the image, while Hardik can be seen sitting on the floor, Natasa is sitting on the sofa with her hands around him.

The image has gone viral on social media and has already garnered over 360 thousand likes and thousand comments.

“You complete me @hardikpandya93,” she captioned the post.

Natasa and Hardik are expecting their first child and she had even shared a picture flaunting her baby bump earlier.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via a social media post which received overwhelming love from the netizens.