Bazil head coach Tite brushed off all the debates between Pele and Lionel Messi regarding who the best player of all time is and said that the Brazilian great is “incomparable”.

“Pele is incomparable. Anybody who wants to compare Pele to any other athlete, do you know what I do? I hear but I don`t listen. It’s as if this person doesn’t know the history of this man’s quality, this guy was phenomenal,” Tite was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

However, Tite was also quick to remind Messi’s greatness and said the Argentine is extraordinary in current time with his creativity.

“I meant he’s extraordinary to the present time and among humans, with his creativity. Pele is out of normal patterns and I’m not saying this because I’m a Brazilian. You can’t find a defect,” the 58-year-old coach added.

Meanwhile, Tite and Messi exchanged few words during Friday’s friendly between Argentina and Brazil where the Barcelona forward scored the only goal of the match to help his team win.

The Brazil coach was seen asking the match official to show a yellow card to Messi for an alleged foul on his player.

The Argentine captain, irked by the interference from the Brazilian sideline, was caught on camera asking Tite to shut up with some physical gestures.

The referee though continued with football and did not bother to get into the card play.

O repórter cinematográfico Jordi Bordalba flagrou o momento em que Messi manda Tite calar a boca. O técnico brasileiro comentou sobre o desentendimento com o argentino -> https://t.co/XgISSBT4dk pic.twitter.com/SEO8dJXA27 — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) November 15, 2019

Friday’s loss to their arch-rivals meant the Selacao have now failed to register win in last five matches after the Copa America 2019 final win over Peru. However, Tite maintained that he was not desperate to win matches.

“I’m not desperate to win. I’m happy to be where I am. I’m aware of the pressure but I have no desperation. I don’t have any of this. What I do want is to make a great game,” he added.