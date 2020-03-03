Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated her state’s cricket team after they made it to the final of the Ranji Trophy for the first time in 13 years following their victory over Karnataka in the semifinal at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Banerjee wrote, “Congratulations to the #Bengal team for reaching the #RanjiTrophy final, for the first time since 2006-07. Hope you bring home the trophy this time #CricketAssociationofBengal.”

A win by 174 runs has taken Bengal in their first-ever Ranji Trophy final since the 2006-07 season where they were defeated by Mumbai in the marquee clash.

The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side outplayed the star-studded Karnataka team in all departments. The Bengal bowlers were at their lethal best as they restricted the visitors under 200 in both the innings.

Star batsmen KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Karun Nair failed to cause any damage against the likes of Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar. 19-year-old Porel took a 5-for in the first innings, while Kumar returned with the figure of 6/61 in the first innings.

However, it was Ansutup Majumdar, who not only scored an unbeaten 149 himself but batted intelligently with the lower order in the first innings, who brought Bengal back in the game.

His efforts helped Bengal post a commendable total of 312 in the first innings, a score which neither of the team came close to getting for the remainder of the match, after they were down to 67/6 at one stage.