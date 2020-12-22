Talismanic Australia batsman Steve Smith heaped praises on Virat Kohli’s batting in the first innings of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval, calling it “a pretty class display”.

Smith was also of the opinion that the Indian team will miss their regular skipper in the remaining three Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli has taken a paternity leave as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child.

“Look, obviously, it is a big loss for him and India, not having him for the rest of the series. You just have to look at the way he played in the first innings. That was a pretty class display against some good bowling. I know the wicket was doing a bit,” said Smith while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Smith, however, said that Kohli needs to be commended for his decision to attend the birth of his first child.

“I am saying it now and have said it before, credit to him for being able to stand (up) and want to go home and be there for the birth of his first child and get to milestone that you don’t want to miss. I am sure there would have been a lot of pressure on him to stay back but just to stand up and want to go home. I think credit to him,” added Smith who himself struggled in the first Test and could make just one run in the first innings.

The current number one Test batsman said that he fist-pumped Kohli after the end of the pink-ball Test and wished him luck for the birth of his child.

“I just fist-pumped him at the end and said, ‘Safe travels, hope everything goes well with the baby and pass my best wishes to your wife’. I think so that was about it,” said Smith.

Australia on Saturday registered brilliant 8-wicket win over India in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval after the bowlers had bundled the visitors for a meager total of 35 runs in the second innings.

Chasing the target of 90 runs, Australia reached the total in just 21 overs on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Opener Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 off 63 balls.

Starting the innings with a 53-run lead, India lost nine wickets in just 27 runs in the first session on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Mohammed Shami, the No. 11 batsman, retired hurt and could not bat.

Josh Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) with their fiery spells have now given Australia a complete control over the Day-Night fixture. The hosts need to chase 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The teams will now face each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the second Test, beginning on Boxing Day.