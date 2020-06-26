Chelsea’s American forward Christian Pulisic who scored a brilliant solo goal against Manchester City in Premier League on Friday reflected on the team’s satisfaction on winning three points against a big team. About his individual performance, he said that he was happy as long as it was contributing to the team’s cause.

“The most important thing was that we got the three points that we desperately needed today. We looked at this game against a big opponent and we wanted to win it. We were at home, obviously in slightly different circumstances, but we’re happy that we came out and got a really good result,” Pulisic said as quoted on the official website of Chelsea Football Club.

Chelsea got the breakthrough in the 36th minute when a sloppy effort by Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan allowed Christian Pulisic to run alone open in City’s half of the ground. He then put on display his class and curled the ball into the back of the net while beating City goalkeeper Ederson.

“We have to capitalise on opportunities like that,” he explained. “I had another one in the second half as well [which was cleared off the line by Kyle Walker] but I’m just happy to help the team out by scoring. We needed it and we’re just happy to get the three points.

“We went into the game with a really confident mindset to go out and win. Obviously we want to finish the season strongly but we feel we’re capable of a lot more as well,” the 21-year-old said at the end of the first-ever closed door match at the Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic was also in the heart of the matter that led to Manchester City defender Fernandinho’s red card and penalty for Chelsea which was eventually converted by Willian.

The USA international, meanwhile, congratulated Liverpool on winning their first Premier League title after 30 years.

“I wasn’t thinking about them too much when I scored but of course they’ve had a great season,” he continued. “It’s incredible how they’ve maintained such a high level the whole season, continued to get close results and win tight games. That’s a credit to all their players and their manager – they’ve done an incredible job.”