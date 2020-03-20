In a recent development, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri has gone on record claiming that he can, in fact, beat football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a game of carrom.

In an informal Question and Answer session on Twitter, Chhetri was quizzed whether he would fancy beating Ronaldo and Messi in any activity other than football to which Chhetri replied Carrom.

The star Indian striker stated, “I’m strictly assuming they’re really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it.”

Chhetri ranks second among the active international goal-scorers with as many as 72 goals against his name for the Indian Tigers. While Ronaldo leads the list with as many as 99 goals to his credit, Messi is number three with 70 goals against his name.

At 35, Chhetri recently went on record claiming that he does not have too many more games to play for his country.

Chhetri also went on to state in the interactive session that if had to choose any Indian Premier League (IPL) team to play for, it would be the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

“I’m a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question,” he replied to that particular question.

Chhetri also clarified that he along with his wife Sonam have been locked up inside their homes for the last five days in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The wife and I have locked ourselves in for the last 5 days. We’ve given the cook and the house help days off, so the both of us are now sharing chores and making meals,” he said.