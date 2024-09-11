Chhattisgarh badminton team clinches historic victory at West Zone Championship

The Chhattisgarh badminton team has made history by winning the Yonex Sunrise West Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship for the first time in 12 years.

The team’s exceptional skill and teamwork led to their triumph at the championship held in Anand, Gujarat. Notably, Harshit Thakur, a key player sponsored by NTPC Korba, secured a silver medal in the men’s singles individual event.

The prestigious event featured the top two players from each participating state, including Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Advertisement

Thakur expressed his gratitude to the NTPC and the officers of CSR Korba for their unwavering support, stating, “Their encouragement has been crucial in helping me and the Chhattisgarh team achieve these milestones. We couldn’t have done it without their invaluable support.”

The Chhattisgarh badminton team’s historic victory at the West Zone Championship marks a significant milestone, showcasing their exceptional skill and teamwork. With the support of NTPC Korba, the team has achieved a remarkable feat, bringing pride to the state and inspiring future generations of badminton players.