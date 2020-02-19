After a recent announcement, it is now being known that Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Gloucestershire in the first six matches of the County Championship in England.

Pujara, who is primarily looked upon as a Test match specialist in the Indian cricketing circuit and is known to bat long periods of time, will bring in handy first-class experience to the county side which is participating in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in more than a decade.

Notably, Pujara is ranked seventh in the ICC Test Batting charts and is only two points behind Australia’s David Warner.

“I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season. The Club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success,” Pujara said in a statement issued by the club.

“I am grateful to the Club for giving me this opportunity and cannot wait to get to Bristol to meet my teammates and score some runs. I have really enjoyed the experience of coming over to the UK and playing county cricket over the last few years and I am looking forward to building on that whilst continuing to improve my game,” he added in the official statement.

It is worth highlighting that Pujara has a brilliant record in Test match cricket is one of the team’s most potent weapons. Pujara has a healthy average of 49.48 in Test matches with 206 being his highest score which he scored in his home state of Gujarat.

This will not be the first time that Pujara will participate in the County Championship as he has already played for teams like Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the past.

Before his County stint, however, Pujara is expected to play a key role in India’s Test series against New Zealand starting on Friday.