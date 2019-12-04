Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennayin FC, on Wednesday, hired former Burnley coach Owen Coyle as their next manager after sacking John Gregory on Saturday.

Coyle had taken the English club Burnley to the Premier League in 2009 and in recent times was at the helm of Scottish side Ross County.

The 53-year-old is also known for his days at the Bolton Wanderers. Under him, Bolton had reached the semi-final of FA Cup in 2011. He has also had stints with Wigan Athletic, Houston Dynamo and Blackburn Rovers.

“I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as Head Coach. I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fanbase always backing us. I can’t wait to get started,” says new boss Owen Coyle.#AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/jHZCR6AFJQ — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 4, 2019

“It will be my immense privilege to join a club with so much success already in its early history with two ISL titles. I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complemented by an ardent fanbase always backing us,” Coyle said in the official statement of Chennaiyin FC.

The Marina Machans have had a horrible season and are placed ninth in the ten-team league. The two-time champions under Gregory won only a single match this season out of the six they had played.

“The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title,” the club co-owners had said in a joint statement released by them.

“This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club,” the statement added.

It is worth highlighting that John Gregory had himself hinted that this could be his last assignment as coach of the club after the club had lost 0-3 to Bengaluru FC earlier in the month.

“It is about time I sit down with the owner and had a talk. She has been supportive throughout but we can’t continue like this,” Gregory had said after the loss to Bengaluru FC.

Both Gregory and the club management mutually decided to part ways after the club has struggled to get going this season and are currently placed at the eighth spot in the points tally. This season comes after a forgettable last season in which they ended at the bottom of the points tally.