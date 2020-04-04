Former Australia all-rounder and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody on Saturday picked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his favourite IPL franchise and captain respectively.

During the #AskTom Q&A session on Twitter, a cricket fan enquired about his favourite IPL team other than Sunrisers Hyderabad and who his favourite captain was.

To which Moody replied, “Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni for their incredible consistency.

Meanwhile another fan asked, “Who is the best youngster in India in the last few years you have watched during the IPL coaching days?”

Moody answered, “There’s many talent but Shubhman Gill is a standout!”

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been postponed to April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has already affected more than 2500 people and killed over 70 in India.

However, with India in the middle of a 21-day lockdown till April 14 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, IPL 2020 has been forced to face an existential crisis as the April 15 start looks highly unlikely now.

Meanwhile, a report on Tuesday had stated that the BCCI was considering the October-November window to host the 13th edition of the IPl with a hope that the ICC T20 World Cup, due to happen at that time, would be postponed.

But the BCCI official, who hinted about the October-November window, has admitted that a lot of calculations will be involved for such a situation to arise. And he hoped that by October the world learns to tame the novel coronavirus, which has already killed over 58,000 people and affected over 11 lakh worldwide.