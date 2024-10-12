Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca wins Premier League Manager of the Month

Enzo Maresca has been named as Manager of the Month for September 2024 by the Premier League. The Italian won the award in only his second month as a Premier League head coach after leading Chelsea through the month unbeaten, winning three matches and drawing the other. After a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Maresca’s team got back-to-back away wins against AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United, before finishing the month with a 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea scored a competition-high nine goals across the month. Maresca says the team’s form is a credit to everyone at the club and not just him. “We had a very good month. We all need people around us to make things better. I’m very grateful to have all of them [his staff]. We are always looking at new things and how we can improve from different football and different countries,” said Maresca.

Maresca becomes the first Chelsea head coach since Thomas Tuchel to win the award. Tuchel claimed it in October 2021.

The 44-year-old topped a five-man shortlist that included Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Marco Silva, and Arne Slot, claiming the award after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts.

It also makes it a September awards double for Chelsea, after Cole Palmer was voted the Player of the Month after a stellar performance for the Blues in September after an incredible month that included historic four goals in one match. Palmer led the Premier League for both goals and goal involvement last month.